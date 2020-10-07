Telangana Rythu Sangam, farmers stage protest over unauthentic seeds

Ranga Reddy: Telangana Rythu Sangam and farmers of Nanak Nagar staged protest over unauthentic seeds on Tuesday. They staged a protest at the shop which sold unauthentic seeds.



On the occasion, Telangana Rythu Sangam District Secretary said that unauthentic seeds were sold in the lieu of paddy seeds. The crop started turning yellow in colour. The farmers are facing huge losses due these seeds. Some farmers of Nanak Nagar purchased these seeds and cultivated them. They have been cheated by the owners of the shop who sold unauthentic seeds in the lieu of paddy seeds. There was no proper yielding.

The Telangana Rythu Sangam and the farmers demanded the government to take strict action against the company and asked for compensation. If the government failed to take action against the company, they said that they will stage protest and fight for justice.

Telangana Rythu Sangham secretaries Chandraiah, Tavu Nayak, Sarpanch Pedaiah, leaders Chandu Nayak, Jangaiah, Krishna Reddy, Mahesh, Maipal Reddy and others were also present.