Telangana: Sangareddy prison to turn into quarantine centre for prisoners

As the prisoners in other states including neighbouring Andhra Pradesh are testing positive for the coronavirus, the police officials are planning to turn Sangareddy prison as a quarantine centre exclusively for the remand prisoners.

Remand prisoners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Cyberabad, Bhongir and Parigi will be isolated here for 28 days and after the quarantine period, they will be shifted to Cherlapally and Chanchalguda prisons. Meanwhile, the women prisoners will be shifted to Chanchalguda women's prison.

The decision has been taken in the view of the rise in the coronavirus cases under GHMC limits. It is learned that around 50 prisoners would arrive in jail every day after being remanded to judicial custody. However, the government is yet to give its nod on the matter. According to an official, the matter was brought to the notice of the government and is yet to be approved.

The Sangareddy jail which was opened in 2012 was selected as quarantine centre as it is nearest to the city. To avoid the other prisoners contracting the virus from the remand prisoners, the existing prisoners would be shifted to Cheralapally and Chanchalguda prisons after the decision is approved.

Along with the additional staff, an ambulance, doctors and para-medical staff will be provided at the prison.