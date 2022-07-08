Telangana: School bus strucks in flood water in Mahabubnagar district

The low-lying areas have become waterlogged due to the rains in Telangana that have been falling for a few days. In this sequence, a private school bus got stuck in flood water in Mahabubnagar district. Due to the rains that have been falling for a few days, near Koduru of Mahabubnagar mandal, the flood water has accumulated heavily near the railway under bridge on the Machanpally-Koduru route.



A private school bus was going from Ramachandrapuram to Suguru Tanda when it got stuck in the flood water near the railway under bridge. Half of the school bus was submerged in water and the students in it raised concern. Immediately the locals noticed and reached there and brought out safely.

Later, the bus was taken out with the help of a tractor. Locals and parents of the students allege that the incident happened due to the negligence of the driver and asserted that if the bus had gone further, it would have completely submerged in the water.