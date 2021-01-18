Telangana: Sabitha Indra Reddy directs officials to gear up for reopening of schools

Telangana schools reopen: Telangana Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy directed all the educational institutions to prepare for re-opening of schools following safety and strict rules. Schools for classes 9 and above will be reopened from February 1.

In this backdrop, the minister held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the opening of educational institutions, hostels and residential schools in the state. Ministers Satyavati Rathod, Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, CS Somesh Kumar were also present.

Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials to ensure the physical distancing of six-feet between students in the classroom.

The state government has decided to reopen the schools for Class 9, Class 10, intermediate (11 and 12), degree and other professional courses from February 1. The officials were also told to take necessary measures to keep the educational institutions clean and hygienic.