Telangana: Schools to run half-day from March 15 amid arrival of summer

The Telangana State Education Department has announced a significant decision on half day schools in the state

The Telangana State Education Department has announced a significant decision on half day schools in the state in response to the rising temperatures and the discomfort experienced by people due to the scorching sun in the beginning of March.

According to the Education department, starting from the 15th of this month, all government, aided, and private schools in Telangana will run half day. The half day schools will be in effect from March 15 to April 23 with classes will be conducted from 8 am to 12:30 pm to ensure the well-being and comfort of students and staff members during the hot weather conditions.

This adjustment in school timings aims to mitigate the impact of the increasing temperatures and provide a more conducive learning environment for everyone involved in the education sector.

