Telangana: SEC issues guidelines on Covid-19 measures during Municipal elections

The Election Commission has issued guidelines on Covid-19 precautionary measures as the state is all set for the forthcoming Greater elections in the next two to three months. Restrictions will be imposed especially on publicity and even voters, along with polling officials, should wear masks. If the voter needs to be identified, then the mask should be removed to identify the face. The Telangana State Election Commission has already issued instructions to the concerned officials, and staff and briefed them up about all the instructions and guidelines.

Coming about publicity restrictions, according to the Election Commission, only five people, including the candidate, should go on the house campaign. Only five vehicles will be allowed for roadshows. They also mentioned that Covid-19 precautionary measures should be strictly followed when meetings are conducted.

Well, the EC has extended the postal ballot voting system to a few more categories. Till now it was only confined to the people who work in the defence sector, those who attend election duties and those who are away as part of the performance of official duties. Even people who are staying in abroad had the right to vote by postal ballot till now. Keeping in mind, the present Covid-19 pandemic conditions, Postal ballot facilities will be provided for the physically-disabled people and senior citizens who are aged above 80. This makes the number of people using the postal ballot in the Greater Hyderabad elections will increase tremendously.

The Election Commission has directed that spacious buildings should be identified as polling stations to make sure that physical distance is maintained. Sanitizers should be made available in all the polling stations. It is also suggested that polling stations should be sanitized one day before polling and steps should be taken to have separate 'q' lines for male and female voters. It was suggested that marking should be done near the polling stations along with setting up of a third special line for the elderly and physically disabled people.

Candidates should complete the nomination process on the TSEC website and submit a print copy to the Returning Officer. A printed copy of the affidavit, credentials, criminal history and other details can be submitted online. Candidates can also submit their election expenses online. For filing the nomination, only two other persons will be allowed along with the candidate to the office. Only two vehicles will be allowed near the office premises where nominations will be filed. Election Commission officials have directed to appoint nodal officers at GHMC, circle and ward level to overview the Covid-19 precautionary measures.