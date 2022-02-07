Telangana sees gradual fall in Covid cases

Hyderabad: Amid rise in Covid-19 cases in various States, cases in Telangana are gradually declining according to the State Public Health Department. State's positivity rate has decreased to 3.51 percent and number of Covid cases have reduced from 4,000 to 2,000 cases from the past one week.



According to Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao as of January 25, there were 4,559 cases, with a positivity rate of 4.01 percent. On the 31st of the same month, there were 2,861 cases. From January 1 to 31, 24.11 lakh people in the State underwent Covid tests, of which 82,013 tested positive. On an average more than 50,000 tests were conducted per day.

According to the health officials, Nirmal district had the highest positivity rate with an average positivity rate of 8.88 percent, Kamareddy with 8.32 percent, Nizamabad 7.61 per cent, Yadadri 7.25 percent, Janagam 6.83 percent, Sanga Reddy 6.27 per cent, Vikarabad 6.15 per cent, Medak 5.78 per cent and Mahabubnagar 5.79 per cent. The lowest positivity rate of 1.45 per cent was recorded in Gadwal district and 1.75 percent in Vanaparthi district.

Moreover, the health department provided home isolation kits to 4.32 lakh people. A total of 99,66,191 (approximately one crore) households were surveyed from January 21 to 31 by the health teams. About 4,34,982 people had symptoms and 4,32,518 were provided with medical kits.

The survey has started in 11 districts of the State and in rest of the districts the survey will also start soon. Meanwhile, 60,632 beds have been allotted for Covid in the State and 94.69 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. Occupancy in the ICU and oxygen beds has been decreased as only 6 percent of the beds are occupied.

However, Head of Indian Council of Medical Research's Epidemiological Department Samiran Panda believes that Covid will become endemic by March 11. The disease will occur regularly in certain areas according to established patterns, as opposed to the unpredictable waves that a pandemic creates.