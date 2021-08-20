Telangana sees sharp spike in dengue cases 

Hyderabad: Telangana has been reporting a steep spike in dengue cases after Covid. In the last 18 days, total cases in the State have gone up from 600 to 1,000. The monsoon has led to a spurt in dengue and viral fevers in Hyderabad and surrounding districts. Last week dengue cases went up. The number of patients in hospitals, including government, private nursing homes, clinics, has been rising.



A majority of patients are complaining of high temperature with body pains, rashes, low platelet count and often a drop in BP. Last week Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, reported more cases of dengue and viral fevers. Records show around 800 outpatients are consulting daily and 30-35 admissions are registered. More than 40 patients suffering from seasonal ailments are admitted.

According to the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), 601 dengue cases in the State were reported by July. The Health department admitted that dengue is spreading in the State. Hyderabad tops with 447 cases among all districts. Khammam reported 128, Rangareddy 114, Medchal-Malkajgiri 89, Adilabad 69, Kothagudem 49, Nizamabad 39. Nirmal reported 30 cases this year.

Officials of Public Health and Family Welfare said, "All the District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) have been instructed to take up anti-larval drives in their areas wherever water has stagnated. The district authorities were directed to continue the door-to-door fever tests. Also, the local bodies were instructed to carry out fogging and clean/close potholes to avoid water stagnation that will lead to mosquito breeding."

They asked people to keep their surroundings clean to avoid outbreak of dengue, like in 2019. He advised citizens not to assume seasonal ailments, as Covid are similar. Most people are afraid of the third wave, as more children are falling ill.

The Rangareddy DMHO said, "Following instructions from the DPH, we have started a door-to-door fever a survey from Thursday and covered about 150 houses. Only two have symptoms. Gave them medicines. We are keeping track of them and suggested for a test at Telangana Diagnostic Centre to confirm dengue."

According to Dr Khaleel, paediatrician, Fever Hospital, '' seasonal diseases are common in monsoon. We have to take precautionary measures to avoid ailments. Everybody needs to drink boiled water. Junk foods must be avoided, as it may cause diarrhoea and stomach infections''.

