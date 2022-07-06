Telangana sees spike in Covid cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana State saw in spike in Covid-19 registering over 500 new cases on Tuesday, while Hyderabad registering 316 cases, the highest.

According to the data released by the Health department, this is the first time after the Omicron variant that the cases have jumped to over 500. The total number of tests conducted was 25,910 and the number of reports awaited was 666. There were no deaths and 496 patients recovered for the virus.

While Hyderabad registered highest cases, Ranga Reddy was second with 51, Medchal Malkajgiri with 36 and 28 in Sangareddy. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation was 4,753.