Telangana: Selection list for 1,442 assistant professor posts released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has announced the release of the selection list for 1,442 assistant professor posts in the Health department. They are to be posted in new medical colleges coming up in the State.

Health Minister T Harish Rao shared this information on his twitter account on Monday. He said these highly qualified individuals were selected to join 34 specialty departments under the Directorate of Medical Education. The selection has been made based on merit; the candidates would be appointed in the new medical colleges according to their preferences.

Congratulating the board for its ‘remarkable achievement’ in completing the placement process in a record time of just five months, the Health minister commended the board’s unwavering commitment to transparency, diligent handling of candidate concerns, and ensuring a flawless selection process that offers deserving the opportunity to contribute to the healthcare sector.

Rao congratulated the newly appointed assistant professors, acknowledging the significant expansion of medical education in the State.

In addition to strengthening medical education, the recruitment drive aims to extend specialised medical services to remote areas. The government’s proactive approach to filling essential medical positions has paved the way for improved healthcare accessibility throughout the State, he said.

Rao highlighted the ongoing recruitment process for 5,204 staff nurse positions, which was being conducted through a transparent online examination system. This approach ensures a comprehensive and fair selection of qualified candidates, further reinforcing the healthcare workforce.

The appointment of the newly selected assistant professors would enhance the medical services provided in the newly established medical colleges and their respective departments. Harish Rao has directed the Director of Medical Education to expedite the counselling process, complete it within two weeks, promptly issue appointment letters, and facilitate a smooth transition for the newly appointed faculty members.

Expressing confidence in the medical staff of the department, Rao encouraged them to deliver high-quality medical services to the people of Telangana. He urged them to demonstrate unwavering dedication and commitment to public health, thereby earning the approval and trust of the people through their excellent medical services.