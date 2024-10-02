Telangana set to come alive with Bathukamma festivities

Hyderabad: The State Government is set to organize the Batukamma festival on a grand scale from October 2 to October 10 in the state. The Batukamma festivities will commence with the 'Engilipula' Batukamma on October 2 and conclude with the SaddulaBatukamma on October 10.

As part of the 10-day festival program, the State Culture Department will host regular cultural events at Ravindra Bharati every day. Officials stated that musical programs, special sessions on the importance of preserving the environment through the flower festival, drama, stage plays, and special cultural programs by the women's community will be organized.

Noted poets, musicians, folk artists, and artists from various fields have been invited to participate in the cultural programs. The government will also felicitate outstanding individuals in different art forms.