Telangana sets eyes on Union Budget, expects funds for key projects

Hyderabad: All eyes are on the Union Budget 2021-2022 to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Telangana government is curious about the allocations to be made to the Telangana State in the outlay.

The T State has hardly received special allocations in the last six years from the Centre despite making several pleas to the Union government. The State already submitted a charter of demands to the union finance minister recently.

In the recent pre budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, State government has requested the Centre the strict implementation of the 15th Finance Commission recommendations .

The officials pointed out that Telangana had lost Rs 723 crore due to non-implementation of the recommendations in the current year and sought immediate release of the same. State Finance Minister T Harish Rao also drew the attention of the Union Minister the fact that the States were losing their share of funds due to the imposition of cess and surcharges.

The other demands pending before the Centre were the allocation of special funds to Mission Bhagiratha, announce Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme as national project and sanction of railway coach factory and horticulture university.

After the budget presentation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would hold a meeting with State Finance department officials and analyse the Central funds earmarked to the State.