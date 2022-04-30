Telangana sets target of 19.5 crore saplings under Haritha Haram 

Hyderabad: As the State government has fixed a target of 19.5 crore plantation this year, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the concerned officials to take up plantation drive under the Haritha Haram programme in a big way.

Somesh Kumar held a videoconference with district collectors from BRKR Bhavan here on Friday and reviewed the implementation of Haritha Haaram, Dalita Bandhu and paddy procurement in the State.

During the conference, the Chief Secretary said that the government has fixed a target of 19.5 crore plantation for this year. He mentioned that due to the successful implementation of the Haritha Haram programme, there has been a 6.8 per cent increase in greenery and forest cover in the State.

Somesh Kumar instructed the officials to prepare a special action plan for afforestation in those districts where the green cover is less than 10 per cent. While 19,400 Palle Prakruthi Vanams are functioning in the State, the Chief Secretary asked the Collectors to ensure that setting up of Palle Prakruthi Vanams in the left over villages should also be completed at the earliest.

Similarly four Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams should also be set up in every mandal.

He underlined the need to prepare an action plan for taking up massive plantation near irrigation tanks and river beds in accordance with the instructions of the Chief Minister. He asked the Collectors to ensure inch by inch plantation in every urban area of the State.

On Dalit Bandhu, Somesh Kumar directed the collectors to immediately ground all the units in every constituency and mandals. Referring to the ongoing paddy procurement, the Chief Secretary said that seven crore gunny bags are already available while another 4.5 crore are expected soon.

He directed the Collectors to ensure that farmer meetings are organised at all Rythu Vedikas and create awareness on growing alternative crops.