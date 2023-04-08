Telangana shines with 13 National Panchayat Awards

Hyderabad: Telangana has won a significant portion of 13 awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2023 across different categories. State ministers attributed this achievement to the successful implementation of the Palle Pragathi programme, which drew excellent results.

Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar (DDUPSVP), Telangana won eight awards, leading the chart in the top ten states. In the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar (NDSPSVP), the State secured five awards.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, "Telangana shines again. Best performer in National Panchayat Awards. Best Gram Panchayats, Highest rise in per capita income, 100 percent ODF Plus villages as per the union government." He further credited the visionary Chief Minister and his brainchild "Palle Pragathi," which has uplifted the villages. He also complimented Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao and his team for their achievement.

"Telangana's success in winning eight awards out of 27 national panchayat awards announced by the union government is testimony to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's vision towards rural development," tweeted Finance Minister T Harish Rao. The Minister further said that three gram panchayats were selected from each of the nine themes, and Telangana secured the top position in four categories. The Chief Minister's leadership and focus on rural development have resulted in this great achievement.

These awards will be presented in New Delhi on April 24, the National Panchayat Raj Divas. The Union Panchayat Raj Ministry had revised the rules this year, and nine different themes were framed for winning the awards. Telangana secured eight awards in eight themes, showcasing the rural development in the state, said Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao. The State Minister thanked the Union Government for announcing the awards to Telangana.

Awards under Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar

Best Block Panchayat: Thimmapur, Karimnagar (Rank 2, Rs.75 lakh)

Best District Panchayat: Mulugu, (Rank 2, Rs. 3 crore)

Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar: Mukra, Adilabad (Rank 3)

Carbon Neutral Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar: Kanha, Ranga Reddy (Rank 2)

Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar : Yerravalle, Siddipet (Certificate)