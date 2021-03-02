Telangana: Shun vaccine hesitancy, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urges public

Somajiguda: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has called for no vaccine-hesitancy among the people. She urged all the eligible people to register and take the vaccine to prevent Covid-19.

The Governor on Monday reviewed the Telangana State affairs with the Raj Bhavan officials through a video conference from Puducherry, where she is holding an additional charge as the Lt. Governor.

Dr Soundararajan stated that all the eligible people like those above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidity conditions must be motivated to register on the COWIN 2.0 and take the vaccine. She also directed the Raj Bhavan officials to guide and motivate all those identified people among the Raj Bhavan pariwar to get vaccinated at the earliest. "Raj Bhavan should be a role model to others by getting all the eligible people vaccinated," she directed.

The Governor also appealed to all the people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 preventive norms so as to prevent the spread of the pandemic, as the vaccination process is still in progress. She reviewed the requests and appeals received through the social media and directed the officials to respond according to the merits of each case.

Responding to a request from a Home Guard, who is working at Raj Bhavan, for help for his daughter's surgery, the Governor directed the officials to coordinate with the senior paediatrician surgeons at the Niloufer Hospital to facilitate the surgery. She also assured the Home Guard of all possible help from Raj Bhavan.

The Governor reiterated that she has been keenly keeping a track of the developments in the State and has been getting updates on a regular basis. Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan led the team of officials from the Raj Bhavan, here, apprised the Governor of developments at the virtual review meeting.