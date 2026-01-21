Telangana Signs Key Investment MoUs at Davos

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 summit in Davos, Switzerland, the Telangana government signed two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening the state’s aviation, aerospace and artificial intelligence ecosystems.

In a key development, the Telangana government entered into an MoU with US-based company Sargad. The company’s Chief Executive Officer met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at Davos and expressed interest in establishing a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in the state. Under the agreement, Sargad plans to invest ₹1,000 crore over the next three to five years. The proposed MRO unit is likely to be set up in either Warangal or Adilabad, a move expected to further enhance Telangana’s standing in the aviation and aerospace sectors.

In another major agreement, the state government signed an MoU with Blaize, a California-based technology firm specialising in low-power AI hardware and full-stack software solutions. Blaize CEO Dinakar Munagala held discussions with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the WEF, focusing on potential AI pilot projects in healthcare, manufacturing and energy.

As part of the agreement, Blaize has decided to expand its Research and Development centre in Hyderabad. The move is expected to provide a boost to Telangana’s electronics, semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the state’s objective is to transform Telangana into a major AI data centre hub. IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu announced that the Telangana AI Innovation Hub will be launched shortly, further reinforcing the state’s ambitions in emerging technologies.