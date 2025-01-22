Telangana Signs Rs 15,000 Crore Agreements with MEIL at World Economic Forum in Davos

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Rising delegation has secured significant investments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The state government entered into three major agreements with Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), worth approximately ₹15,000 crore.

The agreements were signed at the Telangana Pavilion in the presence of Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and senior officials. MEIL Managing Director P.V. Krishna Reddy represented the company during the ceremony.

Agreements Signed:

2160 MW Pumped Storage Energy Project

An MoU was signed to establish a 2160 MW pumped storage energy production facility in Telangana. The project involves an investment of ₹11,000 crore and is expected to provide employment to around 1,000 people during its construction phase. Once operational, it will create an additional 250 jobs. The company plans to conduct campus recruitment drives to fill these roles.

MEIL MD Krishna Reddy stated that the initiative aligns with Telangana's "Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025" and will support the state’s renewable energy goals.

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project

MEIL has committed to developing a modern Battery Energy Storage System in Telangana. The ₹3,000 crore project will establish a 100 MWh storage facility in selected locations across the state. It is estimated to create 1,000 direct jobs and 3,000 indirect employment opportunities. The BESS is designed to enhance energy storage, stabilize the grid, and manage peak load demands effectively.

Luxury Wellness Resort in Ananthagiri

In a move to boost the tourism sector, MEIL will invest ₹1,000 crore to develop a luxury wellness resort in Ananthagiri. This project, undertaken in collaboration with a Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm, will generate around 2,000 jobs during the construction phase.

Telangana’s Development Goals

These projects reflect Telangana's efforts to promote clean energy, innovation, and sustainable tourism. The state continues to attract large-scale investments by creating a conducive environment for industries and fostering economic growth.

The World Economic Forum has once again provided Telangana with an opportunity to present its growth-oriented policies and vision on a global stage.