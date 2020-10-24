Telangana: Singareni workers to get Dasara holiday on October 26

Telangana: Singareni board granted the holiday on October 25 but the workers appealed to the board to change it to the following day as the central and state government declared holiday on October 26.

The Singareni collieries workers association chief secretary Miriyala Rajireddy thanked the board on agreeing their request.

This year, Singareni workers were given a bonus of 28 per cent on profits along with the pending part of March month's salary that was withheld due to pandemic in the state. The company earned a profit of Rs 993.86 crore during 2019-20. Of that, 28 per cent amounting to Rs 278.28 crore was given to the employees.

As per the calculation, the company deposited Rs 60,468 as bonus into the workers' accounts on October 23. Apart from it, the festival advance of Rs 25,000 was deposited into the accounts on October 19. The bonus for the Singareni workers remained the same compared to the last year. For the year 2018-19, the government granted 28 per cent of the profits i.e, Rs 479 crore to the employees.