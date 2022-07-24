Telangana: Six primary contacts of monkeypox victim isolated

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sent all the six primary contacts of the 40-year-old resident of Kamareddy who had symptoms of monkeypox.

The Director of Health G Srinivasa Rao said that a 40-year-old man from Indiranagar Colony, Kamareddy district had monkeypox symptoms and was shifted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad.

The DH said that the person arrived from Kuwait on July 6 and suffered from fever on July 20 and on July 23 he developed rashes. The next morning he went to a private hospital in Kamareddy. The doctor there diagnosed the symptoms of monkeypox and referred him to Kamareddy District Hospital. "From there we shifted him to Fever Hospital. The samples are collected here and sent to the National Institute of Virology Lab in Pune. Until then we will keep him in isolation in the fever hospital and provide treatment. We have identified six people who had direct contact with this person. None of them had any symptoms. However, we isolated them," said Srinivasa Rao.

The DH said that Health Minister T Harish Rao reviewed the situation and gave them suggestions from time to time. "We are taking all the necessary steps as per his instructions," said Rao. However, he asked people not to worry about monkeypox because it was not a fatal disease.