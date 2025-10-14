Telangana slips into deflation again in Sept

Telangana has slipped into deflation zone yet again as the state registered a negative (-) retail inflation of 0.15 per cent during September this year, according to the central government data.

The state’s rural inflation was - 0.29 per cent while in the urban areas, it was - 0.05 per cent last month. In the last four months, the state recorded positive inflation only during August while it remained in the negative zone in the preceding two months.

Deflation is a clear indication of stress in the economy and so doesn’t augur well for the state. The state’s inflation rate slipped into the negative zone for the first time in June and reached - 0.93 per cent.

The inflation rate was -0.44 per cent in July. However, the state recorded an inflation rate of 0.94 per cent in August.