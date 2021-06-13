Telangana: Soon The Notification For 20,000 Jobs In Police Department Will Be Released

Home Minister Mahamood Ali said that a large number of jobs will be filled in various departments in the Telangana Police Department. He said that the notification for 20,000 jobs will be released soon. Ali said 33 per cent reservation will be given to women in these appointments. He clarified that since the formation of the state of Telangana, the police department has provided employment to about 80,000 people in various fields.

He reminded that for the protection of women, SHE teams have been set up. In all the Police Stations, a trained female constable has been appointed as a receptionist. He also said that, with these steps, the government has brought the police system closer to the common man.



He said that a large number of CCTV cameras have been set up in Telangana. Ali said that 70 per cent of the CCTV cameras set up in the country are in Telangana. With the help of these, cases are being cracked easily. He also added that KCR is giving high priority to the police department and allocating huge funds.

