Telangana sounds high alert on Maoist moves

Hyderabad: Following intelligence inputs about a group of Maoists crossing river Godavari from Chhattisgarh and entering Kothagudem district to mobilise tribals in a big number for the week-long party celebrations, the Telangana government sounded high alert in the districts bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The Maoist martyrs' commemorative programmes are scheduled to begin on July 27.



The police has advised ministers, legislators and all ruling party leaders to cancel their official programmes in the extremist-prone districts till August first week. Bhadradri Kothagudrm, Peddapally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Komrambheem Asifabad and Warangal (Rural) Superintendents of Police (SPs) and other top police officials have received instructions from the state intelligence wing to intensify combing operations in all these districts. A big contingent of Greyhound forces were deployed to assist the special police forces in the conduct of combing operations. The use of drones were also increased to track the movements of the Maoists in the thick forests which are receiving heavy rains for a week. A senior police official in Hyderabad said the Telangana forces were conducting the combing operations in coordination with Chhattisgarh police officials in the Dandakaranya region as well.

The district authorities were instructed to cancel all official programmes to which ministers, MPs and MLAs were invited as chief guests in the Maoist affected areas. All the VIPs have been asked to update their movements prior to their visit to the remote areas to local police. Leaders are also advised against participating in the relief material distribution in corona-infected villages unless there is a deployment of special forces. District SPs were authorized to give clearance to the visit of the people's representatives in the Naxal-affected zones.

Bomb squads were also pressed into service to conduct a thorough check at all culverts and dams in Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts. Police also put a constant vigil on the Kaleshwaram Project and monitoring the movement of the people around the project in the two districts.