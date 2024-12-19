Live
- Anish Kuruvilla Accepts Dubbing Change with Professionalism in Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes
- Abhishek Boddu – Simplifying Business Finance for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs
- Equestrian: Raju Singh secures spot in Asian Continental Championships
- Cambodia, UN agency sign MoU to strengthen cooperation on water supply
- Sensex slumps 964 points after the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on rate cuts
- ACB Registers Case Against KTR in Formula E Car Race Matter
- Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Criticizes Amit Shah’s Remarks On Ambedkar
- Jio Tag Go Launched: Android Tracker with Google’s Find My Device Support
- Scholarships For Students
- Armed force to protect wildlife in Similipal
Just In
Telangana SSC Exam Schedule Released: Exams from March 21 to April 4
Highlights
The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has officially released the schedule for the Class 10 (SSC) examinations. The exams are set to take place from March 21, 2025, to April 4, 2025.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has officially released the schedule for the Class 10 (SSC) examinations. The exams are set to take place from March 21, 2025, to April 4, 2025.
The exams will be conducted in the morning session, starting at 9:30 AM and concluding at 12:30 PM. Students are advised to arrive at their examination centers well in advance to ensure a smooth process.
Detailed subject-wise dates and additional instructions will be available on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education. Students are encouraged to regularly check the website for updates and guidelines related to the examinations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS