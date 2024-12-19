Telangana SSC Exam Schedule Released: Exams from March 21 to April 4

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has officially released the schedule for the Class 10 (SSC) examinations. The exams are set to take place from March 21, 2025, to April 4, 2025.

The exams will be conducted in the morning session, starting at 9:30 AM and concluding at 12:30 PM. Students are advised to arrive at their examination centers well in advance to ensure a smooth process.

Detailed subject-wise dates and additional instructions will be available on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education. Students are encouraged to regularly check the website for updates and guidelines related to the examinations.

