Telangana SSC Examination Results Released, check here for link

The highly anticipated results of the 10th class public examinations in Telangana have been unveiled. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially announced the results, which concern nearly 500,000 students who participated in the exams. The examinations were conducted across the state from 21st March to 2nd April, and students have been eagerly awaiting the results for almost a month.

Students can access their results by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth on official website. Additionally, the results can be downloaded from the official government website at bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bse.telangana.gov.in.