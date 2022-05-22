Telangana: SSC examinations to begin from tomorrow, officials make the arrangements

The arrangements have been completed for the conduction of tenth class examinations. The school education department has set up 2,861 test centers across the state to be held from May 23 to June 1 this month from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 5,09,275 students are expected to attend. Student hall tickets are already available on the Department of Education's website and delivered to schools.



It was clarified that the printed nominal rolls were also sent to the concerned parties. It is known that the he syllabus was reduced to 70 per cent due to the late start of the academic year and question papers were prepared. The exam papers were reduced from 11 to 6. In the General Science category, Physical Science and Bio Science question papers will be given separately.



The Department of Education has allotted examination centers which are close to the school where the students are studying and has set up 2,861 chief superintendents, 2,861 departmental officers and 33,000 inspectors to conduct examinations, four Special Flying Squads and 144 Flying Squad from the State Office.



These teams conduct sudden inspections across the state to monitor testing performance. The education ministry has asked RTC officials to run additional RTC buses in areas where there are examination centres and CCTVs were set up at each test center along with ection 144 being enforced at the test center. The Department of Education has clarified that the phone numbers of the concerned district and Mandal Education Officers should be displayed at the examination center. It is said that students will not be allowed into the test center after 9.35am.