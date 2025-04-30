Live
- New machine algorithm can identify heart, fracture risks with routine bone scans
- Collector takes new initiatives for road safety
- PM Modi condoles tragic deaths at Simhachalam, announces ex-gratia
- Osmania University: Hostels and Mess Shut for Summer Vacation
- Amazon Launches Its Fastest Kindle Paperwhite in India
- Best Online Casinos [2025]: TOP 14 Trusted AUS Casinos - May Update
- Deadly Fire At Kolkata Hotel Claims 14 Lives, Investigation Underway
- Rayadurgam is a promising industrial hub: Govt. Whip
- Telangana SSC Results 2025 to Be Announced Today at 1 PM
- Special focus on grave and POCSO cases
Telangana SSC Results 2025 to Be Announced Today at 1 PM
Highlights
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will declare the Telangana SSC Public Exam 2025 results today at 1 PM.
The Telangana SSC Public Exam 2025 results will be declared today at 1 PM by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.
Over 5 lakh students who appeared for the exams can check their results online via official websites.
Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Time: 1:00 PM
Venue: Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad
Announced by: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy
Total Students Appeared
Total students: 5,09,403
Boys: 2,58,895
Girls: 2,50,508
Exam Dates: March 21 to April 4, 2025
Results Format
This year, students will receive both marks and grades in their results.
Official Websites to Check Results
You can check your SSC 2025 results on the following websites:
https://results.bsetelangana.org
https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in
https://bse.telangana.gov.in
Next Story