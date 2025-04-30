  • Menu
Telangana SSC Results 2025 to Be Announced Today at 1 PM

Telangana SSC Results 2025 to Be Announced Today at 1 PM
Highlights

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will declare the Telangana SSC Public Exam 2025 results today at 1 PM.

Over 5 lakh students who appeared for the exams can check their results online via official websites.

Over 5 lakh students who appeared for the exams can check their results online via official websites.

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM

Venue: Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad

Announced by: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Total Students Appeared

Total students: 5,09,403

Boys: 2,58,895

Girls: 2,50,508

Exam Dates: March 21 to April 4, 2025

Results Format

This year, students will receive both marks and grades in their results.

Official Websites to Check Results

You can check your SSC 2025 results on the following websites:

https://results.bsetelangana.org

https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in

https://bse.telangana.gov.in








