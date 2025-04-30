Telangana SSC Results 2025 to Be Announced Today at 1 PM

The Telangana SSC Public Exam 2025 results will be declared today at 1 PM by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Over 5 lakh students who appeared for the exams can check their results online via official websites.

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM

Venue: Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad

Announced by: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Total Students Appeared

Total students: 5,09,403

Boys: 2,58,895

Girls: 2,50,508

Exam Dates: March 21 to April 4, 2025

Results Format

This year, students will receive both marks and grades in their results.

Official Websites to Check Results

You can check your SSC 2025 results on the following websites:

https://results.bsetelangana.org

https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in

https://bse.telangana.gov.in



























