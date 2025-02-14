Telangana stands as role model on caste census: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar appealed to the BCs to participate in the cast census process that will take place between Feb 16 and 28.

Speaking to the media along with MLA Medipalli Satyam and other key leaders here on Thursday, he said that as a role model to guide all States in the country, a government employee was sent to every house across the state for the caste survey and information was voluntarily provided by 1.12 crore out of 1.15 lakh families.

About 3.1 percent did not provide their information. The government has decided to give them an opportunity as well. From February 16 to 28, the 3.1 percent people who have not yet provided information across Telangana should use this opportunity.

Some BRS leaders say that a re-survey will be conducted, but this is not a re-survey. Those who missed the survey and could not provide infor-mation in the survey have been given another opportunity to provide in-formation, the minister said.

A cabinet meeting will be held in the first week of March and a special legislative session will be held after the Cabinet meeting. The govern-ment has taken action to bring legality with the intention of providing reservations to weaker sections in 42 percent of local bodies, education and employment opportunities. None of the top leadership of the BRS party is participating in this survey and limited to criticism.

Telangana will stand as a role model on the caste census in the entire country. As Rahul Gandhi said, justice will be done.

Even in the past, castes related to Muslims like Dudekula existed in rural areas in BCs, they are not something we have introduced newly.

A caste survey was con-ducted before independence in 1931 and it has only been done again now, the Minister said.