Telangana: State Election Commissioner transfers IAS officers in the state

Ahead of Dubbaka by-elections in Telangana, the transfers of IAS officers is likely in the state sooner or late. In this backdrop, the government has already issued orders transferring few district collectors. It is reported that the process of transfer of collectors was carried out as per the directions of the Central Election Commission. It is learned that Siddipet Collector Venkatrami Reddy has been continuing his duties there for more than three years while BJP and Congress party leaders have asked the government to replace them immediately. In this context, the Telangana CEO suggested that Siddipet and some other collectors should be transferred.

The Telangana government has issued orders to this effect. There was a positional motion for three collectors in the state. Among those who have been transferred are Hanumantha Rao to Medak, Venkatrami Reddy to Sangareddy and Bharti Holikeri to Siddipet as collectors. Additional responsibilities were assigned to both.

Meanwhile, the Additional responsibilities of Manchiryal district have been handed over to Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik while the responsibilities of Peddapalli district were handed over to Karimnagar Collector Shashanka.