Telangana State government applies fund balm for corona bruises of civic bodies

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday released Rs 181.50 crore to the 36 municipalities/corporations falling under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in five districts.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Sectary Arvind Kumar on Saturday had a video conference with the municipal commissioners and gave them necessary instructions on coronavirus.

The five districts include Rangareddy, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Yadadri and Medak. The government released the funds under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) funds. The municipalities/corporations would get from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2 crore depending on the population.

The principal secretary directed the municipal commissioners in the State to shift the homeless and beggars in the towns to night shelters immediately and maintain total hygiene in the municipal areas.

The principal secretary directed the officials to keep sanitation on top priority and ensure all towns were clean and maintained properly.

The officials should ensure the beggars and homeless should get food and also special care should be taken for providing food daily. He directed the officials to ensure Sodium Hypochlorite solution is sprayed in all impact areas in the town like hospitals, markets, and prime areas.

The principal secretary further said that all foreign returned people in the town must be surveyed/ identified and compulsory kept in home quarantine. Any violation if noticed of quarantine people they shall be shifted to hospital quarantine.

All facilities should be provided to construction workers by the agencies and supervised by the Urban Local Bodies. Special sanitation drive should be taken in the coronavirus isolation wards and spraying machines should be taken on home quarantine people.

The MAUD senior official said that necessary material like spray, sanitation, Sodium Hypochlorite machines should be procured.

The municipal commissioners should coordinate with local supermarkets and provide food delivery services to the citizens. He wanted social distancing to be monitored in all public places like markets, offices, hospitals etc.

Wherever possible the Rs 5-meal shall be provided, he said. He said that the municipal commissioners should coordinate with Municipal NGOs and special care and hygiene measures should be taken for the safety of the staff and personnel.