Telangana Inter Practical Exam: Inter Board Postpones The Practical Exams

The deadly Covid-19 pandemic is showing its effect on the education sector. Most of the states in the country are facing problems in conducting the board exams for 10th, 11th and 12th students. Even Telangana is also facing the same problem due to the novel virus. It is already known that the state has cancelled the Intermediate First Year examinations and promoted the students. It is in this context that the Government intends to conduct examinations for vocational courses, in addition to the Inter-Second Year, under any circumstances. So, the government planned to conduct exams after the situation comes under control.

Well, the Inter-Board decided to postpone the inter-practical examinations. Earlier, it was decided to conduct the practical exams from the 29th of this month to the 7th of next month. However, as the situation did not improve, thus the Inter-Board decided to postpone the practical tests once again. Thus, the Inter board has postponed the Intermediate Second Year Practical exams as well as Vocational Inter Courses (First Year, Second Year) Practical Examinations till further orders. As part of this, a review meeting will be held in the first week of June. It was clarified that the date of the examinations will be announced 15 days before conducting the exams. The Board has issued notice to the Principals of the Colleges as well as the students and their parents to take note of this matter.

