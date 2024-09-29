Telangana State Library Council Chairman Addresses Balachelimi Libraries Workshop

A workshop on the management of Children's Educational Academy, Hyderabad, BALACHELIMI Libraries was held on September 29, 2024, at the seminar hall of Oxford Grammar School, presided over by Mr. Manikonda Vedakumar, Editor of DeccanLand Land newspapers and chairman of the Children's Educational Academy. hyd.

Mr. M. Vedakumar spoke about the objectives and activities of the Children's Educational Academy. He mentioned that they have established Balachelimi Libraries in 15 districts through creative programs, with a goal of setting up 100 libraries.

As the chief guest, Dr. Riyaz, Chairman of the Telangana State Library Council, expressed his vision of the venue as a place that fosters Telangana's consciousness. He recognized Mr. Vedakumar Manikonda as a key figure in the movement, emphasizing that he represents an entire system, not just an individual. He announced plans to organize a meeting with “Balachelimi Warriors”during the upcoming Library Week in celebrations in October second week and suggested setting up Balachelimi meetings in the upcoming book exhibition area. He assured that he would bring the significance of Balachelimi Libraries to the Chief Minister's attention.

The event also featured speeches from Dr. B. Venkateshwarlu, Librarian of Siddipet Degree College; Dr. Chekoni Ravi Kumar, Assistant Professor at Government City College; Dr. Amaravadi Neeraja, a writer; and Mallikarjun Rao, Director of Maha Academy. Representatives from Balachelimi Libraries, children's authors, and teachers participated in the workshop.

The Balachelimi Library organizers shared their experiences, while Mr. Garipalli Ashok Kumar, State Convener of Balachelimi Libraries, conducted the program. Qhyzer Basha presented the vote of thanks.