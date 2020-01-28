Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana State Model Schools notification for admissions today

Telangana State Model Schools notification for admissions today
Highlights

The notification for admissions test for VI class and for vacant seats in classes VII to X in the Telangana State Model Schools for the academic year...

Patancheru: The notification for admissions test for VI class and for vacant seats in classes VII to X in the Telangana State Model Schools for the academic year 2020-21 will be issued on January 28.The online submission of applications is scheduled between February 4 and 29 (for VI class) and from February 8 and March 2 (for classes VII to X vacant seats).

An official release said the hall-tickets can be downloaded from Aril 9 to 12. The date of examination is on April 12 (Sunday).The timings will be 10 am to 12 noon (VI class) and 2 to 4 pm (VII to X classes). The centers will be those constituted at the district headquarters.

The results will be announced on May 20. The selection lists are to be finalised and approved at the district level by the joint collector between May 21 and 26. The selection list is to be displayed on May 27. The certificate verification and admissions are to be finalised between May 28 and 31. The classes will commence as per the academic calendar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Charminar: Telangana Staff contribute for expediting works27 Jan 2020 9:11 PM GMT

Charminar: Telangana Staff contribute for expediting works

Hyderabad: Free health camp today
Hyderabad: Free health camp today
Nampally: Adithi
Nampally: Adithi's Arangetram enthralls audience
MyVoice: Views of our readers - 27 Jan
MyVoice: Views of our readers - 27 Jan
Musheerabad: Vivek panel wins basti welfare body polls
Musheerabad: Vivek panel wins basti welfare body polls

More From Entertainment

More >>
Tollywood actor Ali to enter Hollywood27 Jan 2020 8:18 PM GMT

Tollywood actor Ali to enter Hollywood

Disha Patani on cloud nine
Disha Patani on cloud nine
Pranutan Bhal in
Pranutan Bhal in 'quirky comedy'
Priyanka pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Priyanka pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Sharwanand turns farmer
Sharwanand turns farmer


Top