Telangana State Model Schools notification for admissions today

Patancheru: The notification for admissions test for VI class and for vacant seats in classes VII to X in the Telangana State Model Schools for the academic year 2020-21 will be issued on January 28.The online submission of applications is scheduled between February 4 and 29 (for VI class) and from February 8 and March 2 (for classes VII to X vacant seats).

An official release said the hall-tickets can be downloaded from Aril 9 to 12. The date of examination is on April 12 (Sunday).The timings will be 10 am to 12 noon (VI class) and 2 to 4 pm (VII to X classes). The centers will be those constituted at the district headquarters.

The results will be announced on May 20. The selection lists are to be finalised and approved at the district level by the joint collector between May 21 and 26. The selection list is to be displayed on May 27. The certificate verification and admissions are to be finalised between May 28 and 31. The classes will commence as per the academic calendar.