Telangana state scales down tests amid spike in Covid cases

Hyderabad: The daily testing figure in Telangana fell under 10,000 for the first time in the last 17 days. This low testing has come off as a surprise as cases continue to rise in districts and there is a chorus of big increase of daily tests, especially in districts.



Usually the numbers are in the range of 12,000 to 15,000 tests per day but on Sunday only 9,817 tests were done, as per the latest Covid bulletin issued by the Health department.

And the state reported 1,473 positive cases pushing the total tally to 55,532 so far. Also, eight people died pushing the deceased count to 471. The total number of active cases, who are undergoing treatment in various hospitals or under home isolation is nearly 13,000 at present. Among cases break-up, GHMC limits reported just over 500 cases while two districts Ranga Reddy (168) and Warangal-Urban (111) reported over a century of cases each. Sangareddy (98), Karimnagar (91) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (86) districts also reported a high number of cases.