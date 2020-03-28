Telangana state to procure 50,000 tablets of Hydroxychloroquine

Hyderabad: The Telangana health department has decided to procure 50 lakh doses of Hydroxychloroquine 400 mg tablets as per ICMR advisory for giving prophylaxis to the health care workers involved in duties.

An indent has been put up by Director, Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao to MD, TSMSIDC (Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation) this week.

Asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 need to take Hydroxychloroquine tablets twice a day on Day 1, followed by once weekly for the next 7 weeks while having meals.

The director said that Telangana government has decided to adopt ICMR advisory for giving prophylaxis to the healthcare workers, contacts and household members of the positive confirmed cases.