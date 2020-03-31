Telangana: Strict vigilance at State boarders

Gadwal: After learning that coronavirus entered third phase and gradually spreading through local communities in various districts in the State, the police of Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet districts on Tuesday completely closed down the State boarders connecting Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Informing this, Gadwal police said that they have arranged strong 'bandobust' at all boarder points connecting Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. 'The movement of people across the borders is completely banned, people, who are crossing the borders, are thoroughly checked and put under quarantine before being allowed to cross the border.

The possibility of people coming from Maharashtra is also very high. We are verifying their credentials and sending all those, who are coming to the boarders to the screening centres at Nandidinne check point before being allowed to cross the border,' informed the police officials manning the Telangana-Karnataka boarder point at Nandidinne village in Gadwal district.

The check points at the border posts are being manned by the police, revenue and healthcare officials. The authorities are taking no chances and screening each and every person approaching the boarder point and allowing them to cross the border only after 14-day quarantine period.