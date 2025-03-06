Telangana Student Fatally Shot in Wisconsin Amid Rising Safety Concerns

Hyderabad: Yet another tragic incident involving Indian students in the United States, a 27-year-old student from Telangana, Praveen Kumar Gampa, was allegedly shot dead in Wisconsin during a suspected robbery at the store where he worked part-time. The attack took place on Wednesday (March 5, 2025), with unidentified assailants fleeing the scene.

Praveen, a postgraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, had moved to the U.S. in August 2023 after completing his B.Tech in Hyderabad. His untimely death has once again raised concerns over the safety of Indian students abroad.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago expressed grief over the incident, stating that they are in touch with Praveen’s family and university officials, providing necessary support. "Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends," the Consulate posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This tragedy adds to a troubling pattern, as it follows the deaths of two other students from Telangana—one from Khammam and another from Hyderabad—who were shot dead in separate incidents in the U.S. in November 2024 and January 2025. The rising number of such attacks has sparked growing anxiety among Indian families sending their children abroad for education.

With Indian students forming a significant part of the U.S. academic community, concerns over their security have become more pressing. The Indian government is expected to seek stronger assurances from U.S. authorities on ensuring the safety of its citizens studying and working there.