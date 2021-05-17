Telangana Student Isolated Himself On A Tree After Tested Positive

The Pandemic has brought the country into several problems including the health infrastructure, vaccination, but in these tough times, it is observed that people are facing a lack of basic necessities like home isolation. The incident was witnessed at Telangana's Nalgonda district where a college student named Shiva, an 18-year-old graduate student, constructed a bed on a tree to keep Covid from spreading to his relatives, who all live in a one-room home.



Since many families share only a single room including a kitchen and even a toilet, many Covid positive patients find it difficult to find a place for home isolation. This is why Shiva, who is 18 years old, wanted to build a Covid ward, a bed made of woven bamboo sticks fastened to the branches of a tree in his home's compound.

On May 4, Shiva, a resident of Kothanandikonda, a tribal hamlet in the Nalgonda district's interiors, had tested positive for the Covid. Shiva mentioned that the village volunteers advised him to stay at home and separate himself from his relatives. Shiva came up with the idea of isolating the tree because of his living conditions and the lack of an isolation centre in his village. He's been on the tree for 11 days now, reported The Print.

According to residents, Kothanandikonda, one of the several tribal hamlets in the district's Adavidevulapally Mandal, is home to around 350 families. The closest primary health care centre (PHC) is 5 kilometres away, and residents of these hamlets must travel 30 kilometres to reach a hospital in the event of a serious medical emergency.

Due to an increase in Covid cases in rural areas of the state, the district administration converted a Scheduled Tribes Hostel in the Mandal into an isolation centre on May 13th. According to government officials, the rural areas are at high risk of infection and antigen tests are said to be conducted.

Shiva also mentioned about the problems facing the villagers as the village didn't have any isolation center. They turned the ST hostel into a centre two days ago. They had nothing before that, and he was not sure if other villages had similar centres. He said that he can't put the lives of other family members at risk of getting infected by him. He was not sure about the reason that the village sarpanch had known that matter and everybody stopped offering help to him.