Telangana Successfully Attracts Major Investment in BFSI: GoldmanSachs Opens Office in Hyderabad

KTR, Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana, while addressing the media after inaugurating of Goldman Sachs office in Hyderabad, stated, that Telangana has been successfully in attracting key investment even during the pandemic. The focus of the companies is not limited to Hyderabad alone but to the entire state, as well, he said.



We are continuing our efforts, so that we can attract investments to the state. More investment would be announced in the due course of the period, he added.

The minister stated that, he is delighted and proud to welcome Goldman Sachs to Hyderabad. In our Initial talks, the company has stated that it would be initially recruiting only 500 people,but it changed its plans and now it has made an announcement that it plans to recruit about 2,500 people. That reflects the trust the company has in the capabilities of our manpower.

KTR further added, Goldman Sachs, which already has operations in Bengaluru,was looking to expand its operation to a 2nd city as well as multiple cities in mind. It has finalized on Hyderabad by seeing the presence of an enabling work ecosystem a well as the infrastructure in the city.

Hyderabad has been emerging as a key investment destination for the banking and financial services industry in India, on account of Telangana's stated success in establishing a vibrant ecosystem of global capability centers which attracts the best talent.

Goldman Sachs is the among the few global investment banks, which have opened a new office in Hyderabad amidst the global pandemic, Rama Roa stated. He added, that he was also impressed with Goldman Sach's focus on driving an inclusive work environment and their support to communities in Telangana and across India.

There are nearing to 1.8 lakh people who are already working in the BFSI segment here. The company stated it would have 2,500 people working for it by 2023 in Hyderabad. But i am sure the company would reach that figure in a year's time or so, much ahead of their set target. I am sure the company would make a request soon for the expansion, he stated.

He asked Goldman Sachs to work with State incubators T-Hub and We-Hub to nurture innovation as well as foster entrepreneurship. He also stated that, the state's Telangana Academy of skills and Knowledge can also be roped in for imparting specific skills.