Telangana surplus zone in PF contribution: Union Minister

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the Telangana State is a surplus zone with receipt of contributions to the tune of Rs 19,939 crore and payments to the tune of Rs 7,797 crore in provident funds. There is a steady increase in receipt of contributions and during the FY 2023-2024 in the State, the Union Minister said while reviewing the performance of Telangana Zone of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) at Regional Office here on Saturday.

In Telangana Zone, 47.96 lakh subscribers working in 36,018 establishments are covered and 4.54 lakh pensioners are availing services, he said.

Mandaviya also assessed the sessions being conducted by the various regional offices of the zone to elicit views about the employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme announced in the Union Budget. All the officers were advised to motivate the staff and officers of the zone to make the ELI scheme a grand success, duly ensuring that there were no fraudulent activities by the unscrupulous elements.

It was noted that the settlement of claims within 10 days and 20 days during the year FY2024-2025 stood at 70.39 per cent and 92.89 per cent respectively, an official release said.