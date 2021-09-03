Telangana: Talasani Srinivas performs Bhumi Puja for Vijaya Diary mega project in Raviryala

Telangana State Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav said Vijaya Dairy was helping small and marginal farmers in the state by providing income. Talasani along with Minister Sabita Indra Reddy performed Bhumi Puja to the land for the Vijaya Mega Dairy project to be constructed in Raviryala of Rangareddy district.



Speaking on the occasion, Talasani said that CM KCR has ordered the setting up of a mega-dairy in Raviryala. He said Rs. 250 crore has been earmarked for milk procurement and technology. He said the government has further strengthened its focus on Vijaya Dairy after the emergence of the Telangana state. It has increased its annual turnover from Rs 300 crore to Rs 750 crore over a period of seven-year.

He said that currently, 28 types of products are coming from Vijaya Dairy. He said there were dairy outlets in several states, including AP. Talasani said that the government was offering an incentive of Rs 4 per liter for dairy farmers. "Vijaya Dairy has been collecting milk for 365 days," Talasani asserted.