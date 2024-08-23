Telangana Talli to be installed on Dec 9

Hyderabad: While maintaining that none has guts to touch the statue of Rajiv Gandhi to be installed in front of the Secretariat, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dared BRS leaders to come up with a date of executing this plan.

Addressing the protest programme on Adani issue in front of the ED office in the city on Thursday, Revanth said that the BRS leaders are making hue and cry over the installation of the Rajiv Gandhi statue at Secretariat. “No force can dare remove this statue. Let those forces come forward and announce the date to remove the statue,” he dared.

Over the Telangana Talli statue to be installed inside the Secretariat, Revanth Reddy said that the BRS leaders are making comments on Telangana Talli after losing power. “For past 10 years they have failed to install the statue and KTR hopes that the spot can be reserved for his father’s statue. However we are performing this task within 10 months after coming to power. Sonia Gandhi is a living example of Telangana Talli. The Telangana Talli statue will be installed on Sonia Gandhi's birthday on December 9, which coincides with the then Union government’s official announcement on Telangana. We will prove that we are true heirs of Telangana Talli,” he asserted.