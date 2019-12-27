Telangana: Temple priest booked for sexually assaulting Class 8 girl in Siddipet

A Class 8 girl was sexually assaulted by a temple priest here at Siddipet. Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's parents, the police registered a case.

Mahendar (23), a priest in a temple in Siddipet befriended the girl and sexually assaulted her on the pretext of love. He later shared the photos on Whatsapp groups.

On learning it, the parents of the girl approached Mirudoddi police who launched a hunt to nab him. They registered the case under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and sent the girl for medical examination.