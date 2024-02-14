Telangana: Tension prevails at Assembly media point amid altercation between BRS and people

There was an altercation between BRS MLAs and the police at the assembly media point. The incident occurred when security personnel prevented the BRS from accessing the media point. BRS leaders protested by sitting down and raised slogans against the government. They expressed frustration over not being given a chance to speak inside the assembly and not being allowed to communicate with the media outside the assembly.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Assembly is witnessing heated debates between the ruling and opposition members regarding irrigation water projects. BRS strongly objected to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's comments, leading BRS MLAs to walk out of the House in protest. All the party leaders joined them in their walkout.

CM Revanth Reddy mentioned the language used by BRS chief KCR in the Nalgonda meeting and expressed his anger. The Chief Minister criticized KCR for not attending the assembly and made comments about his actions. BRS MLA Kadiam Srihari objected to CM Revanth Reddy's language in the assembly, stating that it was inappropriate for a Chief Minister to use such language. Srihari advised protecting the honor of the CM and criticized Rajagopal Reddy.