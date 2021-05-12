Telangana: Tenth Class SSC Results May Release Next Week

TS Tenth Class SSC Results 2021: The Government Examinations Department is working hard to release the results of 10th class student by assigning grades, grade points and GPA to all students in the coming week. Tenth-grade students will be graded based on Formative Assessment-1 (FA). Education Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Tuesday issued a memo as well. He said the orders would apply to tenth grade students of schools owned by the government, Zilla Parishad, private, aided etc. who follow the state syllabus (SSC).

The Department of Education has decided to conduct two FAs instead of four formative assessments due to the corona in the 2020–21 academic year. However, the same formative assessment (internal assessment) was conducted under the present circumstances. It was clarified that grading should be given to the students based on the marks obtained on the basis of those internal assessment marks conducted with 20 per cent marks. It was clarified that grades should be finalized by counting 20 per cent marks to 100 per cent.

For example, if a student gets 10 marks, then it will be multiplied by 5. Accordingly, if a student gets 20 marks in a subject, 100 marks will be considered in that subject. Thus, based on the range of marks obtained in each subject, the student is assigned the grade obtained in that subject and the grade point given to that grade. Finally, all together GPA is given. Pass marks are less in Hindi subject so the range of marks is different from other subjects.

Take a look at the Grading System:





Grade Marks GPA A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 71-80 8 B2 61-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 41-50 5 D 35-40 4



