Telangana TET 2023 hall tickets to release in next two days

Hyderabad: The hall tickets for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 written exam will be released in next two days. Telangana TET 2023 hall tickets will be available on the website from September 9, TET Convenor Radhareddy revealed in the latest announcement. Candidates appearing for the TET exam can download the hall tickets from September 9 to 14, he explained in his announcement.

It is known that the online application process for the TET exam ended at 12 midnight on August 17. A total of 4.78 lakh applications have been received for Paper-1 and Paper-2 for this examination. Out of these, 2,69,557 lakh people have applied for Paper-1 examination and 2,08,498 lakh people have applied for Paper-2. A total of 1,86,997 candidates applied for both the papers. It seems that a total of 2,91,058 candidates have applied for the TET exam across the state.

Meanwhile, 6.28 lakh applications were received for the TET exam conducted in 2022. This time that number has reduced to half. Only 4.78 lakh applications were received. The government is making arrangements to conduct the TET exam on September 15 on various exam dates across the state. After the TET exam, the results will also be declared in the same month.

It has already made it clear that the results will be released on September 27. On the other hand, the candidates who have applied for both the papers are worried as to whether the examination centers will appear at the same place or at different places. It is known that in order to get a job as a teacher in government schools, it is necessary to qualify in TET. Only those who have qualified in TET are eligible to write Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT). TET has weightage in DSC.