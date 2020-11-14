Telangana to decide on reopening of schools for 4 months

The Telangana government is planning to reopen the schools for a period of 120 days for the academic year 2020-21. However, the date of reopening is yet to be finalized.

In the meeting by the education department, majority of the officials opined to reopen the schools from December including the residential schools under various welfare societies. Initially, the classes will be conducted for Class 9 and 10.

All schools should follow COVID-19 norms issued by the state and central government when they are reopened. However, the state government will take a call on the reopening of schools depending on the COVID-19 situation.

All the educational institutions in the state have been closed since March due to the pandemic. However, with the commencement of the academic year, the Government schools have begun online digital classes through T-SAT Network channels and Doordarshan from September 1, while private schools have been conducting online classes since June.

The Class 10 exams in Telangana are scheduled to be held in the end of April month and will be concluded by May 10.