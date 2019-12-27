Telangana to develop 6 airports in state, seeks AAI help

The Telangana government sought the help of Airport Authority of India (AAI) to develop six airports in the state. The government asked to give a detailed report on an aeronautical survey for all the airports -- three greenfield and three brownfield.

The government has plans to develop airports at Mamnoor near Warangal, Kothagudem and Adilabad district. While three more airports have been proposed at Basanthnagar in Peddapally, Jakranpally in Nizamabad and Gudibanda in Mahbubnagar.

It further asked the AAI if the developments are to be taken in public-private partnership (PPP) or by the state government or other tenders.

However, according to the sources, the Union Ministry of defence is interested in developing Adilabad airport while the AAI in Warangal airport. The state government which developed Shamshabad airport cannot develop any other airport within a 150 km radius i.e, Warangal according to the agreement it had with GMR.

It is also learned that the AAI has identified an airstrip near Warangal about 157 km from Shamshabad to overcome the 150-km hurdle and there is no need to seek NOC from GMR to develop the airport by the government.