Telangana to give befitting reply to BJP in next elections: MLC Sukender Reddy

People of Telangana will give a befitting reply to BJP in the next elections for discriminating the southern states, said TRS MLC Gutha Sukender Reddy.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sukender Reddy said that the southern states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are in the forefront in achieving economic growth, population control and improving literacy rate. "However, the BJP government at the centre has been showing discrimination towards the southern states as the centre is unable to digest the achievements made by these states and has been targetting intentionally," he added.

He emphasized that funds of NREGP are being allocated based on the population. "If the centre takes up delimitation of assembly and lok sabha constituencies, the political domination of Northern states will be increased at the Centre," he said.

Reddy continued that centre tried to create political instability in Telangana and also clarified that votes will not be polled in Telangana based on religion as people of the state have strong belief on secularism. He added further that the dream of BJP to create a religious rift in Telangana will not be fulfilled.

The MLC said that the BJP is trying to remain in political limelight by hitting at the Chief Minister and challenged union minister Kishan Reddy and BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay to make sure that the BJP fulfils its 10 promises that include

Tribal University and national project status to a irrigation project that are provided for in AP Reorganization Act, if they are sincere towards the interests of the state.