Telangana to Introduce AI-Driven Digital Health Profiling System

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to roll out an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven integrated health profiling system aimed at creating comprehensive digital health records for every citizen. This initiative is expected to revolutionize healthcare by ensuring seamless and efficient medical care through centralized patient data.

The announcement came from IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu’s office following the inauguration of MDR.My Digi Record, a mobile app developed by Medure Hospital Services.

Reiterating Telangana’s commitment to emerging technologies, the minister emphasized that precision is key to the initiative. He stated that the integration of advanced AI would position Telangana as a role model for digital healthcare in India. The system aims to reduce the burden on patients, empower doctors with comprehensive health records, and enable predictive healthcare to identify and mitigate potential risks proactively.

Minister Sridhar Babu also praised Medure Hospital Services for developing the MDR.My Digi Record app, which offers real-time health monitoring, seamless data management, and secure storage of medical history, diagnostic reports, and treatment plans. This will ensure instant access to critical health information for both patients and healthcare providers.

The event was attended by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Medure Hospital Services Chairman Moturi Krishnaprasad, CEO Saroj Gupta, and Chief Marketing Officer Chris Humphreys.

This initiative marks a significant step toward digital transformation in healthcare, making Telangana a frontrunner in AI-powered medical services.