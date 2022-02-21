Telangana to play a vital role in national politics: CM KCR

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the state would play an important role in national politics and also asked the people to support the party to develop 'Bangaru Bharat' as the state which was developed as Bangaru Telangana.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation for the Sangameshwara and Basaweshwara Lift Irrigation Projects at Narayankhed on Monday, the Chief Minister said that Telangana has changed drastically since its inception in 2016. "Telangana surpassed its neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh in terms of development. We should also strive for development of the country so that the State makes a better progress," he said.

He further continued that divisive and communal politics are being promoted in the country which should not be restricted and all should focus development and employment by establishing industries and creating job opportunities for the youth. "With no peaceful atmosphere and proper maintenance of law and order in the country. The people would utilize the time to discuss about these things and make a conclusion among themselves," he said.